Scotland bring David Bates and Michael Devlin in for Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer

David Bates has earned four Scotland caps to date

Defensive duo David Bates and Michael Devlin have been called up for Scotland's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium, replacing Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer in the squad.

Centre-back Bates, who is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from German side Hamburg, could be set to earn his fifth cap for his country over the international break.

His club team-mate at Wednesday, Liam Palmer, has been suffering from a back problem, but played in the Owls' latest fixture, a 2-1 defeat to QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Scotland vs Russia Live on

Meanwhile, Aberdeen defender Devlin is yet to make his debut for the national side.

Grant Hanley (groin) is sidelined until mid-September after picking up an injury prior to Norwich City's Premier League defeat against West Ham.

Scotland squad update:



IN: David Bates, Michael Devlin.

OUT: Grant Hanley, Liam Palmer. pic.twitter.com/KERL4QCdcd — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 1, 2019

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming internationals which includes West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass, who has not featured for the national side since September 2018.

Clarke said he wanted to allow Celtic's Leigh Griffiths "a little bit more time" prior to giving him a Scotland recall after "a very difficult spell in his life", regarding the forward's recent battle with depression.

0:58 Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged supporters to fill Hampden Park with noise for their upcoming European Qualifiers against Russia and Belgium Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged supporters to fill Hampden Park with noise for their upcoming European Qualifiers against Russia and Belgium

Watch Scotland vs Russia live on Sky Sports Football on Friday September 6 from 7.30pm.