Super Cup referee Stephanie Frappart 'outstanding', says Shelley Kerr

Stephanie Frappart, the first woman to referee a major UEFA men's match, was "outstanding" in the Super Cup, says Scotland Women's boss Shelley Kerr.

Frenchwoman Frappart, along with her all-female team of assistant referees - Italy's Manuela Nicolosi and Republic of Ireland's Michelle O'Neill - made history as they officiated Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Thursday.

There were VAR reviews and penalty decisions made, with the most contentious incident seeing Frappart award Chelsea a penalty in extra-time after Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was judged to have brought down Tammy Abraham.

Scotland boss Kerr watched the game, and when asked if she felt progression had been made in terms of gender equality and diversity in the sport, she told Sky Sports: "Yes, and I thought they were outstanding.

"There were big decisions that had to be made and I thought they coped with them well. But it should be no surprise. It should not be about gender, but it was great to see them for the first time and I thought they did well.

"I particularly looked at the officials, not just in terms of their decision making but their fitness levels as well. To cope with the speed of the game - it was brilliant.

"I didn't notice a difference, it was like a normal game, a big game, but they were there on merit and did a fantastic job. It shouldn't even be a talking point, to be honest with you."

'USA Women have case for equal pay'

USA Women 'have a case' against the United States Soccer Federation for equal pay because they are 'serial winners', says Shelley Kerr

Meanwhile, World champions USA are "eagerly look forward to a jury trial" over equal pay against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

The No 1 ranked team in the world argue they are consistently paid less than their male counterparts, who are ranked No 22 in the world, with a third-placed finish in 1930 their best World Cup performance.

Both USA Women and the USSF had hoped to resolve the issue in mediation but the team, fresh from defending their World Cup title in France, said hopes of a settlement had been dashed on Wednesday.

Megan Rapinoe helped USA Women win the World Cup this summer

Kerr feels USA Women "have a case" because of the level of investment they have brought to the USSF.

"The US is unique because they have been serial winners," she said. "They have been for a long, long time and I do think they have a case.

"They've brought a lot of investment into the organisation. Other nations are still bridging the gap, but I think they have a case."

'Scotland 15 minutes away from something remarkable'

Erin Cuthbert reacts after Scotland's elimination from the Women's World Cup

Kerr has named her squad ahead of Scotland's first Euro 2021 qualifier, against Cyprus on August 30 at Easter Road, their first game since crashing out of the Women's World Cup after an agonising 3-3 draw with Argentina.

They surrendered a 3-0 lead in the final 20 minutes and suffered from VAR drama deep in stoppage time, as Lee Alexander saved a 93rd-minute penalty - but a retake was ordered after it was ruled that she had moved off her line - which was scored to eliminate Scotland at the group stage.

"We need to reflect on the World Cup," Kerr added. "I think it was fantastic for women's Scottish football.

"The generation gap of different people, from the First Minister (Nicola Sturgeon) to a young boy at five years old, seeing how fantastic it was to see a Scotland team at a World Cup.

"We were 15 minutes away from doing something remarkable. But we need to be mindful and reflect. We need to look at the positives but we need to look at the negatives too so we are ready to kick off this campaign against Cyprus."