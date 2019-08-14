Phil Neville targets Euro 2021 success with England Women

England Women boss Phil Neville is already plotting 'changes and new things'

Phil Neville says England Women have learned from their World Cup exit and are already targeting success at the 2021 European Championships.

After leading the Lionesses to glory in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year in what was his first tournament in charge, Neville's side went into this summer's World Cup in France as genuine contenders but finished fourth.

Neville claims his team have put that disappointment behind them - and at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he will coach the Great Britain Women's side - he insists he will implement "changes and new things" that can help bring both teams success.

0:41 After USA retained their title to lift the Women’s World Cup for a record-fourth time, England legend Rachel Yankey explains how the next tournament in 2023 could be one of the most competitive yet After USA retained their title to lift the Women’s World Cup for a record-fourth time, England legend Rachel Yankey explains how the next tournament in 2023 could be one of the most competitive yet

"It was a fantastic learning experience," Neville told Sky Sports. "We didn't win. We're all disappointed and feel as if we fell short. It's funny, you obviously come back from a tournament and debrief and conclude how to move forward.

"The exciting thing is every single one of those players, all 23, plus the 24th player who came with us, Ellie Roebuck, and all the staff, know exactly what we have to do to continue to go forward.

"We've got an Olympic Games in 12 months' time, then the Euros in England, we know what we need to do to achieve success.

"We've had three semi-finals in the last three major tournaments - that is something we should be proud of, but it's not something we should now be celebrating.

"We want to get to a final, we want to win and we will never take our focus off that.

"The changes and new things I want to introduce in a couple of weeks when the next camp comes will be for us to try to be successful and make that next step."

England Women face Germany at Wembley on November 9 with a record-breaking 50,000 tickets sold.

The match looks set to have the biggest attendance for a Lionesses home game, with the current record being the 45,619 that watched the 3-0 loss to Germany at the same stadium in November 2014.

First up, though, Neville's team play their first match since finishing fourth at the World Cup when they face Belgium on August 29 in Leuven.