England Women to face Belgium next month

England Women will play their first game since finishing fourth at the World Cup when they travel to face Belgium next month.

Following their exploits in France, Phil Neville's squad are now looking towards the 2020 Olympics when a Team GB side will compete in Tokyo, and then Euro 2021.

England are hosting the latter tournament, so they will not need to qualify, and they will begin the build-up against the Belgians in Leuven on Thursday, August 29.

That match will be followed by a fixture against Norway - who England beat in the World Cup quarter-finals - in Bergen on September 3, ahead of Germany's trip to Wembley on November 9.

England stormed into the semis in France but then suffered an unfortunate 2-1 defeat to eventual winners USA.

And they failed to match the bronze medals they won at the previous World Cup four years ago when they lost 2-1 to Sweden in the third-place play-off.

England last faced Belgium in September, winning a Euro 2017 qualifier 2-0 thanks to goals from Nikita Parris and Karen Carney.