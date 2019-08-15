USA Women 'eagerly look forward' to equal pay jury trial in USSF row

USA Women star Megan Rapinoe helped her side win the World Cup in July

USA Women are "eagerly look forward to a jury trial" over equal pay against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

Some 28 players, who helped the USA win the World Cup earlier this summer, winning the tournament back-to-back and registering their fourth world title overall, took the USSF to court in March, suing them for gender discrimination.

The No 1 ranked team in the world argue they are consistently paid less than their male counterparts, who are ranked No 22 in the world, with a third-placed finish in 1930 their best World Cup performance.

After USA retained their title to lift the Women's World Cup for a record-fourth time, England legend Rachel Yankey explains how the next tournament in 2023 could be one of the most competitive yet

The lawsuit outlined years of institutionalised gender discrimination, claiming travel conditions, medical personnel, promotion of games and training are less favourable for female players than for their male counterparts.

Both USA Women and the USSF had hoped to resolve the issue in mediation but the team, fresh from defending their World Cup title in France, said hopes of a settlement had been dashed on Wednesday.

"Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the Federation's determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behaviour," players' spokesperson Molly Levinson said in a statement.

"It is clear that USSF, including its Board of Directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men.

"They will not succeed. We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial."

The USA Women's team are an inspiration for England, says FA chief executive Martin Glenn after their 2-1 semi final defeat in the Women's World Cup

A spokesperson for the USSF said they were disappointed mediation had broken down.

"We have said numerous times that our goal is to find a resolution," spokesman Neil Buethe said in a statement to Yahoo Sports.

"During mediation, we had hoped we would be able to address the issues in a respectful manner and reach an agreement.

"Unfortunately, instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs' counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion."