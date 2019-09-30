John Fleck set for Scotland call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers

John Fleck is in line to earn his first full international cap

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is set to be called up to the Scotland squad for October's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino, Sky Sports News understands.

Fleck has made five Premier League appearances for the Blades this season and was an essential part of their promotion from the Championship last campaign.

The 28-year-old has not yet been capped for the senior side despite previously playing four times at U21 level.

The former Rangers and Coventry City man missed out on Steve Clarke's squad at the end of last season due to it clashing with his wedding, before being injured for September's double header.

Scotland lost 4-0 to Belgium last time out

Fleck has previously been part of a squad under former manager Alex McLeish but did not feature in any matches.

Scotland are sitting nine points adrift of Russia, who currently occupy the second qualification spot in Group I behind Belgium, and they will travel to Moscow on October 10 for a must-win game.

The Scots then return to Hampden Park three days later to play San Marino, with both matches live on Sky Sports Football.

Steve Clarke will name his full squad for the qualifiers on Thursday.