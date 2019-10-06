Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher for Euro 2020 qualifying double-header

Declan Gallagher has won his first Scotland call-up

Motherwell centre-back Declan Gallagher has been brought into the Scotland squad for next week’s European Qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

Gallagher comes into Steve Clarke's pool for European Championship qualifiers against Russia and San Marino after Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley pulled out along with Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The 28-year-old former Celtic trainee wins his first call-up after impressing for Motherwell since his summer move from Livingston.

The international recognition marks another major step in a career which was interrupted when the centre-back was given a three-year jail sentence in 2015 for assault.

The former Dundee player won consecutive promotions with Livingston before his top-flight performances last season earned him a switch to Motherwell, who sit third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Hanley had not played since August 24 and was ruled out of Norwich's 5-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday with a groin problem.

Jack missed Rangers' 5-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday with a calf injury, which manager Steven Gerrard revealed would keep the former Aberdeen captain out for "at least two weeks".

Scotland play Russia in Moscow on Thursday before hosting San Marino three days later. Both matches are live on Sky Sports.