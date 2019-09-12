Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour signs new four-year contract

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour made his Premier League debut against Sheffield United

Promising Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year contract with Chelsea.

After making his Premier League debut in the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United before the international break and becoming the first Scot to play for Chelsea in 17 years, midfielder Gilmour has signed until at least 2023.

Gilmour was named 'Revelation of the Tournament' at the Toulon Tournament

The Scotland U21 international, 18, featured in Frank Lampard's first two pre-season games in Dublin in July before returning to the development squad, where he scored away at Manchester City.

He said: "It's really exciting for me and my family to sign this deal.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has committed to blooding youth this season

"Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there's a high standard to everything we do. There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.

"It was amazing to make my debut and for the gaffer to show his trust in me in a tight game.

📝 A new Chelsea contract for Billy Gilmour! 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2019

"I thank him for his faith in me, now I need to make sure it wasn't just a one-off and keep showing him I've got a lot more to give.

"I want to make sure I'm involved with the senior team as much as I can be and try to push for more appearances."

Glaswegian tyro Gilmour, who joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Marc Guehi in agreeing contract extensions this summer, was backed by Kenny Miller to be fast-tracked into the Scotland senior team.

He could feature alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James when the development side face Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Friday.