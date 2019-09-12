Willian insists Chelsea are still in a position to challenge for 'titles'

Willian insisted that despite suffering a difficult start to the season, Chelsea possess the squad to challenge for "titles" this season.

Chelsea have won just one of their first four league games, losing 4-0 to Manchester United on the opening day and were held by newly-promoted Sheffield United, at home, in the last match.

A transfer ban has ensured new manager Frank Lampard has had his options limited at the start of his tenure, but veteran forward Willian, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, is adamant the club's young players can carry them forward this campaign.

"I think Chelsea can win some titles this season," Willian said. "I know it will be hard this season to win titles, as usual, it is always hard.

"It is difficult when you lose players like David Luiz, Eden Hazard, but we have some quality young players here who can improve a lot and in the future become one of the best players in the league. I think we have a great team.

"But Chelsea is a big club and this shirt is heavy. When Chelsea go into a competition we go to win.

"It does not matter the players, it does not matter the coach, every year we want to win something, and I think this year we can do it again."

Willian also praised the work Lampard has put in so far, believing the club need time to adapt to his methods.

"It has been good to work with him," Willian added. "He is a great man. The quality of training has been good.

"Of course we have to give some time to adapt, it is a new profile, a new philosophy, but I think we will adapt."

With less than a year left on his current contract, 31-year-old Willian's long-term future at Chelsea remains uncertain, especially given the fact the Brazilian is yet to start a competitive match under Lampard.

However, Willian feels his fitness is back and he is raring to go, should he be called upon.

"I had an injury when I was at Copa America and I needed some time in training to recover, but now I am 100 per cent," Willian added. "I have to continue to train hard and when I have time to play I have to play well."