Chelsea's Emerson says injury 'nothing serious' after Italy win

Emerson has confirmed he was not seriously injured while playing for Italy on Sunday

Chelsea full-back Emerson has taken to social media to say his injury "is nothing serious", after he limped off during Italy's 2-1 win over Finland on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old, who has started all of Chelsea's games in the Premier League so far this season, hobbled off with just eight minutes gone in the Euro 2020 qualifier, after appearing to injure his hamstring in a challenge with Finland striker Teemu Pukki.

But Emerson tweeted after the game to reassure fans his injury was not as bad as first feared.

Vittoria molto importante oggi ragazzi. Purtroppo ho avuto un piccolo infortunio, ma niente di grave. Continuiamo cosi! #Azzurri #EuropeansQualifiers pic.twitter.com/LVhW0PLj8t — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) September 8, 2019

"Very important victory today guys," he said. "Unfortunately I had a small injury, but it's nothing serious. Let's continue like this!"

Italy boss Roberto Mancini also confirmed he substituted Emerson only as a precaution, saying after the game: 'It was nothing serious, he stopped to ensure it didn't get any worse."

Emerson's Chelsea team-mate Jorginho scored the winning goal for Italy as his penalty cancelled out Norwich's Pukki's second-half spot-kick.