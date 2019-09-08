Danny Drinkwater: Sean Dyche to meet on-loan Chelsea midfielder over nightclub attack

Danny Drinkwater is currently on loan at Burnley from Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater will meet with Sean Dyche on Monday morning to discuss his future, Sky Sports News has learned, after the on-loan Chelsea midfielder was attacked by a gang of men while drunk outside a Manchester nightclub.

Sky Sports News has confirmed newspaper reports on Sunday, which revealed Drinkwater was drinking heavily at the Chinawhite club in Manchester last weekend, when a scuffle broke out.

The former Manchester United trainee was thrown out of the club, before being attacked by several men, leaving him with bruises and cuts to his face, and a badly injured ankle.

Drinkwater has made no formal complaint to the police at this stage, but he is likely to be out of action for several weeks while he receives treatment on his ankle, and that rehab will begin at Burnley on Monday.

Chelsea are aware of the incident, and while they are in regular contact with Drinkwater, they are leaving Burnley to deal with the matter in the first instance.

Drinkwater has made five Premier League starts for Chelsea in two years

Sky Sports News understands Dyche is concerned by Drinkwater's actions, but he is not planning at this stage to cancel his loan deal and send him back to his parent club.

This incident is the latest in a long line of difficulties for Drinkwater, since he won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, and moved to Chelsea for £35m the following summer.

Drinkwater was found guilty of drink driving four months ago, after crashing his car while twice the legal alcohol limit.

Gareth Southgate said two years ago the midfielder rejected a call up to the England squad because he did not feel ready to play at that level.

He has won three caps, but has not played for England since and has made just five Premier League starts for Chelsea in two years.

The loan deal with Burnley was an attempt to get the 29-year-old's career back on track.