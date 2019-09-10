Danny Drinkwater will not be punished by Chelsea over nightclub incident

Danny Drinkwater is currently on loan at Burnley from Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater will not be punished by Chelsea after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men while drunk outside a Manchester nightclub, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Burnley, was thrown out of the Chinawhite Club in Manchester 10 days ago.

He was left with bruises, cuts to his face and a badly injured ankle after the incident and is likely to be out of action for several weeks while he receives treatment.

It is understood Chelsea have been in touch with Drinkwater to check that he is okay, but any further action is being left to Burnley.

Drinkwater has made only 23 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea

He met Sean Dyche on Monday to discuss his future and the consequences of that meeting are likely to be revealed on Thursday.

Drinkwater has made just five Premier League starts for Chelsea in two years after his move from Leicester where he won the title in 2016.