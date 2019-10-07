Stuart Armstrong replaces Oli McBurnie in Scotland squad

Stuart Armstrong has been called up to the Scotland squad

Stuart Armstrong has replaced Oli McBurnie in Scotland’s squad to face Russia and San Marino.

The Scottish FA have confirmed McBurnie has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Scotland travel to face Russia in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday, before hosting San Marino at Hampden Park three days later.

Scotland are currently second bottom in Group I and must beat Russia in Moscow to keep alive their slim hopes of automatic qualification.

Steve Clarke has recalled Sheffield United's John Fleck and on-loan Alaves winger Oliver Burke for the double-header, while Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland has received a first call-up to the national side.

Shankland has scored 15 goals in 13 games in the Ladbrokes Championship this season, but his inclusion has split opinion, with former Scotland striker Kris Boyd claiming that it was a "sad indictment on Scottish football."

However, the 24-year-old is confident that he can prove to be the right man for Scotland if given a chance.

"If I'm given the opportunity I hope to surprise people and do as well as I can," he said. "You can just do your best if you get the opportunity and if it works out, it works out.

"I see people's point of view that it's the second tier of Scottish football but John McGinn has done it before (with Hibernian) and it can happen. Hopefully I can replicate that.

"I have been avoiding it (comments). People are always going to have their opinions and they are entitled to it - that's the environment we're in.

"If players of that calibre (Boyd) are taking notice of you it's always good and you can take the advice if it's given.

"It was something I was working towards, getting selected eventually. It was in my mind, it's something I wanted. I've had a lot of goals going in which has helped get my name out there.

"I've been putting in performances and working hard at Ayr and Dundee United and it's now starting to pay off."