Steve Clarke will replicate Kilmarnock success with Scotland, says Stuart Findlay

Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay has backed Steve Clarke to bring success for Scotland

Stuart Findlay is confident his former Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is capable of bringing similar success to the Scottish national side.

Clarke took the Ayrshire side into third place in the Scottish Premiership and into Europe, after they had been bottom of the table when he took over in October 2017.

He replaced Alex McLeish in the Hampden hot-seat in the summer but has recorded only one win in four games - albeit two fixtures were against Belgium, ranked No 1 in the world.

Central defender Findlay is hoping to win his first Scotland cap after being called into the squad earlier this week for the upcoming European Qualifiers double-header against Russia and San Marino as a replacement for the injured Liam Cooper and he has complete faith in Clarke's methods.

He said: "I wasn't involved for the last squad but I was there for the first one and you could tell that he did things a similar way to the way at Kilmarnock because obviously it was a winning formula.

"I have a lot of confidence that it will breed success for Scotland as well.

"I have worked with him long enough to know exactly how he works and how he gets the boys playing his way.

"I have full confidence that the results for Scotland will be the way that we need them very shortly.

"It is about having faith. If you have faith in the manager, that I know the boys at Kilmarnock definitely had and I know the boys at Scotland have, it can only be a good thing.

"He gave the team a foundation to build on and individuals started to thrive under that.

"We got an identity and the players could build from that and obviously when you get some good results confidence starts to build and certain individuals start to shine."

Findlay insists his own game improved under Clarke and he is looking for the chance to demonstrate that at international level.

He said: "I came on leaps and bounds under the manager at Kilmarnock. It is a confidence thing, I have a lot more belief now in what I can do.

"I have been in a few squads before and I know that I am capable of being at this level and it is something I am looking to prove.

"I have been given this opportunity and all I can do is try to do myself proud when I am here."