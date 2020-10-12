Paul Hanlon called up to Scotland squad for Nations League match against Czech Republic

Paul Hanlon has been called up to the Scotland squad ahead of their Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Hibernian defender has never played for his country, although he was an unused substitute for a friendly against the Netherlands under interim manager Malky Mackay in 2017.

Hanlon comes in as defensive cover after Scotland lost Liam Cooper and Andy Robertson in recent days.

Cooper returned to Leeds ahead of Sunday's 1-0 win over Slovakia as 33-year-old Aberdeen defender Andy Considine made his debut, while Robertson picked up a suspension for Wednesday's visit of the Czech Republic after being booked for kicking the ball away.

Scotland also lost Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Kieran Tierney from their defensive ranks before last week's Euro 2020 play-off win over Israel.

Hanlon becomes the third Hibs defender to be called up by Steve Clarke during the current international break - Ryan Porteous was named in the original squad, while Paul McGinn was added on Friday.

Hibs boss Jack Ross said of Hanlon - who captained Scotland at U19 and U21 level: "I'm delighted for Paul. It's thoroughly deserved after the strong start to the season he's had.

"Paul is a manager's dream to work with. He's a model professional and a consistent performer.

"I know how much this means to him and it reflects well on the club to have the two Pauls and Ryan involved.

"I've no doubt all three will give good accounts of themselves."

Czech manager to miss Scotland game

The Czech Republic manager, Jaroslav Silhavy, as well as an unnamed player, will miss Wednesday's game in Glasgow after testing positive for coronavirus.

A statement on the Czech's official Twitter account added: "Four players will be added to the squad before Tuesday's departure to Scotland from the reserve squad, so 23 people will travel to Scotland.

"These four players will be revealed on Tuesday morning. The assistant Jiri Chytry will lead the team in Wednesday's match."