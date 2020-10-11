Scotland vs Czech Republic: Czechs name 32-man reserve squad as Covid-19 contingency

The Czech Republic have assembled a 32-man reserve squad for Wednesday's trip to face Scotland at Hampden - in case their regular squad is ruled out amid coronavirus problems.

The Czechs have taken 18 players to Israel for Sunday's Nations League game.

Nine travelled on Saturday while nine were forced to wait until the day of the game while fresh Covid-19 checks were done after previous tests reported positive samples for three players and 16 inconclusive results.

4:27 Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off match between Scotland and Israel.

The Czechs only have one forward in Israel, Burnley striker Matej Vydra.

They travelled to Cyprus last week for a friendly without Viktoria Plzen trio Lukas Kalvach, Jan Kopic and Zdenek Ondrasek after one of their team-mates tested positive.

The Czechs have since lost back-up goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, Fenerbahce defender Filip Novak, Hellas Verona midfielder Antonin Barak, experienced Sparta Prague midfielder Borek Dockal and his 18-year-old team-mate Adam Hlozek.

Image: Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring for Scotland vs Czech Republic

A statement on the team's official Twitter feed read: "The team will travel to Prague on Monday morning from Israel. All team members will have new COVID-19 test.

"We had to create the 'reserve' team IF we would not be allowed to play against Scotland with the 'main' team.

"The reserve team contains players from the Czech top tier."

0:52 Former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher believes more and more Scottish players are having an influence in the Premier League.

Scotland beat a second-string Czech outfit 2-1 in Olomouc last month after their opponents named an entirely new squad after being affected by a coronavirus outbreak ahead of their opening Nations League win over Slovakia.

Steve Clarke's side host Slovakia in Glasgow on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, before their midweek fixture against the Czech Republic.