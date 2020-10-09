Darren Fletcher: Scotland influence growing in the Premier League

Friday 9 October 2020 13:09, UK

Former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher believes more and more Scottish players are having an influence in the Premier League

Former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher believes the nation's influence on the Premier League is growing.

Scotland beat Israel on Thursday night in their first-ever penalty shootout to reach a Euro 2020 playoff final against Serbia.

Scotland's team included Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Leeds' Liam Cooper, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie.

Fletcher believes the increased Premier League presence is an indicator of a better talent pool who are challenging themselves at the highest level.

"You see in the Premier League that there are more players coming down and playing at the highest level," Fletcher told Sky Sports News.

"Scotland have implemented a performance school and we are seeing results now, I am sure that will in the future if we continue that on.

"We have fantastic development and great players up there. There are great clubs in Scotland, but for me, coming down to England you are challenging yourself against the best, we are seeing that more and more, long may it continue.

"We have an abundance of central midfield talent all around the Premier League and the two big teams in Scotland, we just need to spread that around.

"Can we get a striker who will get us goals, some centre-backs? We have two world-class left-backs competing for the same position. The talent is there at the highest level."

