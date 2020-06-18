Euro 2020 play-offs: All you need to know ahead of 2021 tournament

Who could Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland end up facing for a place at Euro 2020?

Sixteen nations will be involved in the Euro 2020 play-offs, competing for the final four qualifying spots for next summer's tournament. It's complicated, but here's all you need to know...

The coronavirus pandemic delayed March's play-offs, but here's what's in store for October and November's crunch games...

Who's in the play-offs?

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are among the 16 nations who have secured a second chance of qualifying for Euro 2020 via October and November's play-offs.

The 16 teams have been divided into four play-off paths, as seen below:

Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania

Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania Path B: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel

Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

What's the play-off format?

In a similar format to the EFL play-offs, the highest-ranked team in each path will host the fourth-ranked team in one semi-final, with the second-ranked nation hosting the third-ranked nation in the other. Which team hosts the final was decided by UEFA in a draw in November 2019.

The play-offs are played in single-leg knockout matches. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in a one-off final where the winner will qualify for Euro 2020. If the matches are level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will be used to determine a winner.

When will the play-offs take place?

The Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020, with the play-off finals taking place on Thursday November 12, 2020 (Kick-off times TBC).

Right, so who's playing who in the semi-finals?

Here's how things stand...

Thursday October 8, 2020

Path A

Semi-final 1: Iceland vs Romania

Iceland vs Romania Semi-final 2: Bulgaria vs Hungary

Winner of Bulgaria vs Hungary match will host Path A play-off final.

Path B

Semi-final 1: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Semi-final 2: Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland

Winner of Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland match will host Path B play-off final.

Path C

Semi-final 1: Scotland vs Israel

vs Israel Semi-final 2: Norway vs Serbia

Winner of Norway vs Serbia match will host the Path C play-off final.

Path D

Semi-final 1: Georgia vs Belarus

Georgia vs Belarus Semi-final 2: North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Winner of Georgia vs Belarus match will host the Path D play-off final.

Thursday November 12, 2020

Path A final

Bulgaria or Hungary vs Iceland or Romania

Path B final

Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland vs Slovakia or Republic of Ireland

Path C final

Norway or Serbia vs Scotland or Israel

Path D final

Georgia or Belarus vs North Macedonia or Kosovo

All-Irish final?

Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification behind Germany and the Netherlands in European Qualifiers Group C

If both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland navigate their semi-final assignments against Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina respectively, the two Irish nations will compete in a final in Belfast for a place at next summer's tournament.

Scots to face Israel

Scotland have the insurance of a Euro 2020 play-off after finishing top of their Nations League group above Israel and Albania in 2018

Scotland drew Israel in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals as they aim to reach their first major finals in 22 years.

Steve Clarke's side were assured a home match because they topped their group at the inaugural Nations League, and victory at Hampden Park in October will see them visit either Norway or Serbia for a spot at Euro 2020.

What's the prize for the Path winners?

The four play-off Path winners will secure the final four places at Euro 2020. Each nation will be placed into Pot 4 in the draw for next summer's tournament finals, the date and time of which is still to be confirmed.

Who's already qualified for Euro 2020?

Gareth Southgate's England qualified automatically for Euro 2020 and will be one of the six top seeds