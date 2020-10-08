Coronavirus: England U19s vs Scotland U19s abandoned before half-time due to positive Covid-19 test

A friendly between England and Scotland's U19s was abandoned just before half-time after players learned of a positive Covid-19 result from a backroom member of Scotland's staff during the game.

The match was taking place at England's base of St George's Park in Burton upon Trent on Thursday afternoon, the first of a planned double-header against Scotland.

Statements from both the Scottish and English FA confirmed the tie was abandoned "as a precaution in line with COVID-19 protocol".

It is understood information came through during the latter stages of the first half that a member of Scotland's backroom staff had tested positive.

English FA: "The England men's under-19s' match with Scotland at St. George's Park on Thursday afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution, in line with COVID-19 protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time."



Scottish FA: "We can confirm Scotland U19s match against England at St. George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID-19 protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

The game was immediately abandoned, with both teams returning to their separate changing rooms, where they had prepared for the friendly.

A deep clean of all the areas where the Scotland and England players and staff have been is under way at St George's Park.

The abandoned game has had no impact on any other age group squad present at St George's Park because all England squads are working and living separately in their own bubbles.

There is no further information at this stage about whether any of the players or staff from either nation will be required to self-isolate.

