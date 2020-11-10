Scotland squad selector: Who would you pick?

Scotland go to Serbia in their crunch Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday, but who would you select in the starting XI?

Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley will both miss Scotland's crucial clash with injury, but Steve Clarke has included Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney are also recalled after they were forced to miss the semi-final against Israel after Southampton midfielder Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon also returns to the national set-up, while Robby McCrorie, Ryan Porteous and John Fleck all drop out from the previous squad, with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine retaining his place.

But who should Steve Clarke pick for Thursday's clash? Have your say in the team selector below...