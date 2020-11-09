Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley withdraw from Scotland squad with injury

Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley will both miss Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia after withdrawing from the squad with injury.

Steven Reid, who is part of Scotland boss Steve Clarke's backroom staff, confirmed the news after both Fraser and Hanley sustained hamstring problems.

Fraser missed Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Southampton on Friday with the issue, while Hanley was ruled out of Norwich's 1-0 victory at home to Swansea a day later.

Hanley - who has 30 caps for his country - had been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time in more than two years, while Fraser was looking to add to his 14 international appearances.

The news comes as a blow to Scotland, who will travel to Belgrade this week knowing that a victory over Serbia in their one-legged play-off will see them qualify for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

As well as missing Thursday's game at the Crvena Zvezda Stadium, Fraser and Hanley will also be unavailable for Scotland's Nations League fixtures away to Slovakia on Sunday and Israel on November 18.

UEFA say it has no plans yet to change the format of Euro 2020 amid reports it is considering moving next summer's tournament to Russia.

European football's governing body decided in March to postpone the tournament by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has so far stood by the 12-city format it had originally devised.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that installing Russia, which hosted the World Cup in 2018, as sole host for the finals was one option being considered by UEFA, with infection rates rising again across the continent.

While UEFA has not ruled out changing the format, it said in a statement that it currently had no plans to do so.

"UEFA intends to hold Euro 2020 in the format and the venues confirmed earlier this year and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations," the statement read.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid - over which neither UEFA nor the local organising bodies have control - it is currently too early to say whether those games in June and July will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging."