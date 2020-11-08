England vs Iceland in doubt; Premier League players set to be left out of Denmark squad

England's final UEFA Nations League fixture with Iceland at Wembley is in doubt because of new coronavirus travel restrictions with Denmark.

New coronavirus restrictions have been put in place by the government in England relating to a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans in North Jutland, Denmark.

Iceland are set to play Denmark in Copenhagen three days before their scheduled match with England in London on November 18.

The new restrictions on Denmark include elite footballers, who were previously exempt from travel restrictions.

The Football Association is in dialogue with the government and are awaiting clarification regarding the ban, which as it stands would mean the Iceland squad would not be allowed into the country without observing a quarantine.

The latest rules, which took effect on Saturday morning, will be reviewed after a week, the Department For Transport said.

PL players could be omitted by Denmark

Seven Premier League players including Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could be omitted from Denmark's squad due to new coronavirus restrictions in England.

The Danish FA has announced that they have called up nine new players to their squad for the friendly against Sweden (in Denmark) and the UEFA Nations League fixtures with Iceland (in Denmark) and Belgium (in Belgium).

Image: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) and Andreas Christensen (right) could miss Denmark's next three internationals

Schmeichel, Christensen, Hojbjerg, Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Mathias Jensen (Brentford) and Jonas Lössl (Everton) could miss out on joining up with their country.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says as the situation currently stands Schmeichel will not travel to Denmark to play while Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Hojbjerg could still play in Denmark's final Nations League fixture in Belgium.

"Pierre (Hojbjerg) is in contact with his national team, he obviously wants to play for his national team," Mourinho said after Spurs' 1-0 win at West Brom.

"Of course we want Pierre back and in condition to play and it looks like we have found a situation that protects us and the player and allows him to play one match.

"The situation is simple. The first match is a friendly against Sweden, he doesn't go. The second game is in the Nations League at home in Copenhagen, he is suspended because he got a yellow card against England so he is not going.

"The third game is Belgium-Denmark so he stays with us and works with us and goes to Belgium, he does what he wants and plays with the greatest pride for his national team and then he comes back. The situation fits everyone."

Denmark have called up the following players to cover for the expected omission of players based in England: Jesper Hansen (FC Midtjylland), Oliver Christensen (OB), Alexander Scholtz (FC Midtjylland), Anders Dreyer (FC Midtjylland), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Lukas Lerager (Genoa), Rasmus Falk (FC Copenhagen), Victor Nelsson (FC Copenhagen) and Lucas Andersen (AaB).

"It has been impossible to get this confirmed," says DBU (Danish Football Association) director Jakob Jensen, who finds the situation both "regrettable and frustrating".

"As DBU has not received the necessary answers from the English Football Association, national coach Kasper Hjulmand has been forced to select a number of extra players for the test match against Sweden on Wednesday, if the English authorities do not have time to change the rules in the next few days."

Image: Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is due to play in Denmark on Wednesday with Sweden

The restrictions could also affect Sweden's Premier League players, which include Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Newcastle full-back Emile Krafth and Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who are due to play Denmark in a friendly on Wednesday.