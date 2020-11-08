West Brom 0-1 Tottenham: Late Harry Kane header snatches win for Spurs

Harry Kane's 88th-minute header snatched a 1-0 win for a lacklustre Tottenham at West Brom, and moved Spurs top of the Premier League, ahead of Sunday afternoon's other fixtures.

Tottenham were short on creativity for much of the encounter at The Hawthorns, with West Brom the better side in the first half and having six shots to Spurs' one.

Tottenham improved after the break but still struggled to break down a well-drilled West Brom defence. However, a moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone allowed Kane to nod home his 150th Premier League goal.

West Brom will feel aggrieved to have not taken something from the game, having matched Spurs throughout. They remain in 18th with three points and are without a victory this season, but for Spurs, they hit the summit for the first time since August 2014 - although, Leicester and Liverpool could leapfrog them later in the day.

Kane the hero again as Tottenham snatch three points

Image: Harry Kane celebrates Spurs' win over West Brom with Sergio Reguilon

Searching for their first win of the Premier League season, West Brom began well at The Hawthorns but it was Tottenham who had the first sight of goal - a rarity in the first half.

After Conor Gallagher had an effort well blocked at one end, Tottenham broke to the other. Kane slotted the ball in for Tanguy Ndombele, whose neat control and touch sent it into the path of Heung-Min Son. However, the South Korean dallied over the shot and once he struck, Semi Ajayi was across to send the ball behind for a corner.

Kane's remarkable numbers Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal against West Brom after scoring his 200th Tottenham goal on Thursday.

The striker has scored eight goals in his eight Premier League appearances against West Brom, one of nine sides he averages a goal-per-game or better against in the competition.

Kane has 13 goals and 10 assists in 14 matches in all competitions for Spurs this season.

The England captain has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last six away Premier League games (7 goals, 6 assists).

Kane has scored 33 goals in his last 31 Premier League starts against newly promoted teams.

Only Alan Shearer (212) and Sergio Aguero (217) scored their 150th Premier League goal in fewer appearances than Kane, who has done so in his 218th match in the competition.

West Brom should have scored first in the 18th minute. Darnell Furlong sent a superb cross into the area, but Karlan Grant's weak header could only direct it just past the post.

Not long after, Grant was in a position to score again, but world-class defending from Eric Dier saw him head Callum Robinson's cross off the line before the West Brom striker could convert.

West Brom continued to see the better of the attacking play in the first half, but Tottenham were improved in the final moments and had their best chance of the game not long after the break.

Player ratings West Brom: Johnstone (6), Furlong (7), Bartley (7), Ajayi (7), O’Shea (8), Townsend (7), Krovinovic (6), Livermore (7), Gallagher (7), Robinson (6), Grant (7).



Subs used: Diangana (6), Phillips (n/a), Edwards (n/a).



Tottenham: Lloris (6), Doherty (7), Alderweireld (7), Dier (7), Reguilon (7), Sissoko (7), Hojbjerg (7), Bale (6), Ndombele (7), Son (6), Kane (8).



Subs used: Lo Celso (6), Moura (6), Vinicius (6).



Man of the match: Harry Kane.

Kane did wonderfully well as he collected a long ball from Toby Alderweireld. He darted down the right, dinking past Kyle Bartley before fizzing a cross through the area for the incoming Gareth Bale. However, it just ran a touch too long for the Welshman, who could not turn it home with an outstretched foot.

Tottenham started to rack up the half chances as they looked to click into a higher gear. Kane saw a shot blocked by the leg of Dara O'Shea before Son sent a fierce drive into the hands of Johnstone. Reguilon also tested the goalkeeper before sending a second effort flying into the empty stands.

Team news West Brom made three changes with. Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira were missing after testing positive for Covid-19 while Grady Diangana dropped to the bench. They were replaced by Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea and Connor Robinson.

Tottenham made one change from last weekend, with the injured Erik Lamela replaced by Gareth Bale, who made his first Premier League start since returning to the club. There were also five changes from the 3-1 win against Ludogorets in midweek.

Just as Tottenahm looked to be getting a foot-hold, West Brom tested them at the other end. Gallagher glanced an effort just off the post in the 69th minute before a series of set-pieces just after. Filip Krovinovic delivered a corner, with Furlong forcing a leaping save from Hugo Lloris with his header at the near post. The loose ball then fell to Grant, but he could only send his effort wide of the post.

Image: Gareth Bale made his first Premier League start since returning to Tottenham

Tottenham went close again when Carlos Vinicius' shot was pushed away well by Johnstone, but it was a moment of hesitation from the West Brom goalkeeper that allowed Kane to score a late winner. Matt Doherty lifted a wonderful cross into the area and Johnstone could not decide whether to come for the catch or stay back, and his indecisiveness allowed Kane to glance a header into the far corner and condemn West Brom to undeserved defeat.

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Once again, Tottenham's star man comes up with the winning goal and despite a general lack of creative spark, he was the one trying to create something. He had a total of seven shots - the most of the Spurs team - and although only one was on target, it was the winner.

He also made four key passes as he showed what he can do further back and was involved in 19 duels, eight of which were aerial. After racking up 200 goals for Tottenham in midweek, he hit the milestone of 150 Premier League goals on Sunday and takes his tally to 13 goals and 10 assists in 14 matches in all competitions for Spurs this season.

A truly remarkable feat and the 2020/21 campaign isn't even halfway through.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won each of their opening four away games of a league season for just the fourth time in their history (also 1949-50, 1960-61 and 2017-18).

West Brom have failed to win any of their first eight games of a league season for only the second time, having last done so in 1985-86, when they would go on to be relegated from the top-flight.

Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in back-to-back away league games for the first time since October 2018.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Saturday 21st November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Both teams will now have a weekend off for the international break, with West Brom back in action on Saturday 21 November when they travel to Man Utd; kick-off 3pm. Tottenham also have a big game on the same day, hosting Man City, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.