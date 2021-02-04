Scotland Women's Euro 2022 qualifier against Portugal moved to Cyprus from Easter Road

Scotland Women have confirmed their upcoming Euro 2022 qualifying match against Portugal has been moved to Cyprus due to travel restrictions.

Easter Road had been scheduled to host the match, but after discussions with UEFA it will now take place in Larnaca on February 23.

"This is due to current government restrictions on travel between the United Kingdom and Portugal, which began on 14 January, and does not include elite athlete exemption," a statement said.

Scotland - who missed out on qualifying after losing to Finland in December - will already be in Larnaca as they are due to play Cyprus on February 19 at the AEK Arena.

The Portugal match at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium is Scotland's final qualifier, while the double header will be Stuart McLaren's first matches in interim charge of the side following the departure of Shelley Kerr.

Image: Stuart McLaren's first two matches as Scotland interim boss will take place in Cyprus

McLaren, previously manager of Stirling Albion, joined the SFA in 2016 and was appointed as National Youth Team coach in 2018, leading Scotland U16s to their Victory Shield win in 2019 and has experience working with many of the women's senior side through their coaching programme.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the women's national team on an interim basis as the squad look to refocus and set their sights on competing at a major tournament once again," McLaren said.

"The team were obviously incredibly disappointed not to qualify for the Euros but now we have the chance to ensure we end the campaign on a high and bring back the feel-good factor surrounding the squad before the new head coach is appointed.

"The women's team have done incredibly well over the last few years, inspiring a nation and I am excited about being given the opportunity to make a positive impact in the short time I have with the squad, providing the players with the necessary support and guidance."