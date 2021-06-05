Kieran Tierney: Scotland defender feared knee ligament injury with Arsenal would end Euro 2020 dream

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney also speaks about continuing to adapt to his role as the left centre-back in a three-man defence in Steve Clarke side's; watch Scotland face Luxembourg in their final warm-up match ahead of Euro 2020 on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm

Friday 4 June 2021 23:45, UK

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney looks set to be Scotland&#39;s key man during Euro 2020
Image: Kieran Tierney made his Scotland debut against Denmark in 2016

Kieran Tierney feared his Euro 2020 dream with Scotland was over after he suffered a knee ligament injury playing for Arsenal two months before the tournament.

Tierney was initially not expected to return to training for between four to six weeks after he was withdrawn in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on April 3.

But the 23-year-old returned to action on May 6 as Arsenal exited the Europa League in the semi-finals to eventual winners Villarreal, before he featured in the club's final four league games of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News from Scotland's pre-tournament training camp in Spain, Tierney said: "When I got injured, I feared the worst. I feared my season was over.

"But I worked hard, I worked very hard to get back. I played a European semi-final four-and-half weeks after which is a great recovery time for the injury that I had.

"Usually, it would be about six weeks. But to get so many games in before coming out with Scotland is going to benefit me hopefully."

Tierney, who plays left-back for his club, impressed as the left centre-back in a three-man defence in Steve Clarke side's 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Asked about his role, with Scotland captain Andy Robertson playing at left wing-back, he said: "I am enjoying it a lot. I think it is the most consistent I have been in the squad and playing since my debut [against Denmark in 2016]."

Scotland play Luxembourg in their final warm-up game ahead of the Euros on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Luxembourg
Scotland

Sunday 6th June 4:55pm Kick off 5:00pm

Tierney, who has won 20 caps, added he is beginning to grow in confidence with the demands of providing an impetus to the side's attacking moves from the centre of defence.

"I am working hard on it," he said. "Obviously, it doesn't come too natural for me to play centre-back as I have always been high and wide my full career.

"But it is something I have been willing to do for the team. I kind of know when I come with Scotland that I will be playing out of position, so it is basically getting used to it."

