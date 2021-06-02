Netherlands 2-2 Scotland: Late Memphis Depay free-kick denies Scots Euro 2020 warm-up win

Memphis Depay's late free-kick denied Scotland an eye-catching victory over the Netherlands following first international goals for Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet.

After winning a soft free-kick on the edge of the box, Depay whipped in a fierce free-kick to notch his second of the game (89) and peg the Scots back for the second time in their first Euro 2020 warm up game.

Nisbet thought he had netted the winner from close range on 63 minutes with his first touch after coming off the bench, restoring the lead that Hendry had given them after 11 minutes in Portugal.

It was a fine display from Steve Clarke's side who were without seven squad members following John Fleck's positive Covid test, with their only defensive lapse of the night allowing Depay's well-taken first equaliser (17) shortly after Hendry opened the scoring.

Craig Gordon had to be alert to tip a deflected Patrick van Aanholt effort behind but a solid defensive display kept chances to a minimum barring set-pieces and Clarke's side will be full of belief as they face Luxembourg in their final warm-up game.

How Scotland started their Euro 2020 preparations

The first chance of the game saw Scotland take the lead - and it came from an unlikely source. Hendry found himself high up the pitch as he pressed from a Dutch goal-kick, pounced on a loose ball and fired a low drive into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Lyndon Dykes could have doubled the lead moments later but Tim Krul punched his fierce strike away and they were made to pay for that miss soon after.

Image: Scotland's Jack Hendry, second left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's opening goal

A simple lofted ball into the box saw Gini Wijnaldum rise above Hendry and nod the ball back to Depay, who had drifted away from David Turnbull and had all the time in the world to place a perfect volley into the bottom corner.

They were the only chances of note in a first-half that saw the Dutch dominate possession without ever really creating any openings.

And it was a pattern that continued after the break as the Netherlands looked for long diagonals over the back of Scotland's wing-backs and found the route blocked more often than not.

Like the Dutch, the Scots' forays forward had failed to conjure up any opportunities before Nisbet's dramatic introduction.

Thrown on alongside Declan Gallagher and Ryan Fraser, the Hibernian striker was alert to get on the end of a perfect Andy Robertson cross and cushion it into the back of the net with his very first touch of the night.

Image: Scotland's Kevin Nisbet scores with his first touch after coming off the bench

Debutant David Turnbull fired an effort over after neat interchange with Nisbet, before a low Depay cross had to be hacked clear by the impressive Hendry with Quincy Promes lurking.

Gordon's only real save of note came when Van Aanholt's low drive was deflected and the veteran managed to change direction entirely to tip it behind for a corner - but he may be disappointed with Depay's free-kick.

The Lyon forward opted to go to Gordon's side after hitting the wall from a similar position minutes earlier and found the top corner with a powerful strike, though the keeper may regret taking a step to his right before the ball was struck.

Despite the equaliser, Clarke will be mightily pleased with Scotland's first proper run out since March and the belief will course through the squad as they count down the days to that Euro 2020 opener with the Czech Republic in 12 days' time.

What's next?

Scotland travel to Luxembourg for their final warm-up game on Sunday at 5pm, before their Euro 2020 campaign gets underway against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday June 14 - that is a 2pm kick-off.