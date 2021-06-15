Kieran Tierney: Scotland boss Steve Clarke says defender has 'a chance' of facing England

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes Kieran Tierney has 'a chance' of facing England after coming through some light training on Tuesday.

The Arsenal defender joined his Scotland team-mates for training 24 hours after missing their Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic.

Tierney was filmed warming up alongside other players who did not start in Monday's 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke revealed on Monday that Tierney had picked up a "little niggle" in training but was hopeful he would return for Friday's second group game against England at Wembley.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Clarke said: "He did a little bit of light training and we will just see how he progresses. He's got a chance."

Image: James McFadden has called on Scotland head coach Steve Clarke to play Billy Gilmour at Wembley

James McFadden called on Scotland to play Billy Gilmour against England on Friday to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track.

The 20-year-old was left on the bench for Monday's loss to the Czech Republic but McFadden believes Gilmour has shown he has the quality and mentality to step into the highly-charged atmosphere of an England-Scotland game and deliver.

"The 30 minutes that Billy Gilmour produced against Luxembourg, I'd have had him in," McFadden told the Sky Sports Football Euros Podcast.

"He brings something different. Although he's young and inexperienced, you see him looking, talking. 'Where's the space? Not just for me but the next guy?' I'd not be surprised if he played.

"His debut for Chelsea was against Liverpool, against Fabinho, a Champions League winner, Premier League winner and he was man of the match. He followed it up with a man-of-the-match performance against Everton.

"He has serious talent with an unbelievable temperament. If he was playing, he'd take it in his stride.

"Young players energise the players that are there. They inspire the players beside them, either to feel that kind of protection or to give you a lift and raise your game to different levels.

"[He has] no fear, no trepidation. I wouldn't be surprised if he started."