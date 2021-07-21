Pedro Martinez Losa: Scotland Women appoint former Arsenal and Bordeaux boss as new manager

Former Arsenal and Bordeaux boss Pedro Martinez Losa has been appointed as Scotland Women's new manager.

Martinez Losa has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish FA and will officially begin his new role on August 1.

The 45-year-old Spaniard replaces Shelley Kerr, who left her role as Scotland boss in December 2020.

He told the Scottish FA's website: "It has been a long-held ambition of mine to coach a women's national team so today represents a tremendous honour for me as I take charge of Scotland.

"I have admired from afar in recent years, watching a talented group of players take their nation to two back-to-back major championships and it's now my job to ensure the team return to that stage.

"Scotland have an abundance of international talent alongside a well-balanced mix of youth and experience throughout the squad, which was one of the main aspects which attracted me to the job.

"I want to achieve success on the pitch to inspire the next generation of female players in this country. I understand women's football is growing rapidly in Scotland and I want to spearhead that with victories on the pitch."

Image: Martinez Losa succeeds Shelley Kerr, who stepped down in December last year

Martinez Losa left Bordeaux earlier this year after guiding them to two successive third-placed finishes in France, with only women's football giants Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain placing above them.

Between 2014 and 2017 he was in charge of Arsenal, where he won the Continental Cup and FA Cup while working with Scotland players such as Caroline Weir, Christie Murray, Kim Little, Lisa Evans and Emma Mitchell.

Martinez Losa also won three Women's La Liga titles in his native Spain with Rayo Vallecano, and spent two years in the US as assistant manager at Western New York Flash.

Ian Maxwell, the chief executive of the Scottish FA, said: "Pedro's CV is extremely impressive and following an extensive recruitment process, his experience of women's football across the globe set him apart from the field.

"In a coaching career spanning more than 20 years, Pedro has succeeded in Spain, the United States, England and France and joins the Scottish FA with a set of attributes which will allow Scotland to fulfil their enormous potential.

"With the new women's and girls' strategy set to be released later this week, Pedro's appointment will re-energise the game in Scotland and ensure it returns to the forefront of people's minds ahead of an exciting qualification campaign where we aim to again grace the biggest stage in women's football at the FIFA World Cup."

Martinez Losa's first game in charge of Scotland Women will be a World Cup qualifier in Hungary on September 17.

He will then take charge of his maiden home game when the Faroe Islands visit four days later.

Scotland will be bidding to reach their second successive Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in two years' time.