Austin MacPhee leaves Northern Ireland role to join Scotland

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has added Austin MacPhee to his coaching setup.
The 41-year-old had worked with Northern Ireland for seven years and played a key role in helping the side qualify for Euro 2016.
MacPhee has now switched to join Steve Clarke's setup after coach Steven Reid left due to an increase in his coaching responsibilities at Nottingham Forest.
He will work alongside Clarke and John Carver ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria, live on Sky Sports.
MacPhee will also continue his new role as set-piece coach at Premier League side Aston Villa.
The Scot's tenure with Northern Ireland stretched to over 70 internationals after initially being recruited by then boss Michael O'Neill in the summer of 2014, joining the backroom staff as an assistant coach before a tour of South America.
On his departure from the Northern Ireland set-up, MacPhee said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with Northern Ireland working under Michael O'Neill and more recently Ian Baraclough.
"Now a new opportunity has presented itself with my home nation and it is one I couldn't turn down.
"I leave cherishing the wonderful memories made along the way, not least Euro 2016 which was a special time for the players, staff and the Green and White Army."