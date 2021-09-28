Scotland squad: Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor selected for World Cup qualifiers

Steve Clarke has named midfielders Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor in his 24-man squad for Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

McTominay missed the previous triple-header due to a groin injury but has since returned for Manchester United, featuring against West Ham and Aston Villa.

Celtic captain McGregor is also included for the matches against Israel and Faroe Islands - despite missing the last four matches for his club due to injury.

Image: Injured Callum McGregor played in all three of Scotland's previous qualifiers

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong - who is yet to play a competitive match this season due to a calf injury - has also been picked by Clarke.

Injured Celtic duo James Forrest and Greg Taylor drop out of the squad that recorded wins over Moldova and Austria earlier in September, as do Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark - the latter being replaced by Rangers' Jon McLaughlin.

Scotland take on Israel at a sold-out Hampden Park on October 9 before a trip to the Faroe Islands three days later, with both matches live on Sky Sports.

Victory in the double-header - followed by a win in Moldova in November - will be enough for Scotland to seal a play-off spot, with Denmark on course to finish top of Group F.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Andy Robertson (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, on loan from Chelsea), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), David Turnbull (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Strikers: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).