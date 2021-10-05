Scotland's World Cup Qualifiers: Pick your starting XI to face Israel

Who would you choose to start in Scotland's crucial World Cup Qualifier against Israel?; Pick your XI from Steve Clarke's 24-man squad using our team selector; Watch Scotland vs Israel live on Sky Sports on Saturday and watch free highlights online

By Sahil Jaidka

Monday 4 October 2021 18:12, UK

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 07: The Scotland players celebrate at full time during the FIFA World cup Qualifer between Austria and Scotland at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, on September 07, 2021, in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scotland face Israel in a huge World Cup Qualifier on Saturday but who would you pick to start at Hampden Park? Choose with our team selector...

Defender Grant Hanley will miss the clash due to suspension but will be available to face the Faroe Islands next week.

With no Declan Gallagher in the squad either - it remains to be seen who will start in the centre of defence.

Scotland
Israel

Saturday 9th October 4:00pm Kick off 5:00pm

There's competition at right-back too with Nathan Patterson's fine performance against Hibernian likely to see the Rangers youngster push Stephen O'Donnell for a starting spot.

Steve Clarke has Manchester United's Scott McTominay and fellow midfielder Callum McGregor of Celtic to call upon - following recent injuries - as well as Southampton's Stuart Armstrong, who is yet to play a competitive match this season.

Lyndon Dykes will hope his winner in Austria will see him remain in the team but Kevin Nisbet - who scored against Rangers on Sunday - will provide competition alongside Che Adams, Ryan Christie and Ryan Fraser.

Highlights from Austria as Lyndon Dykes scored the winner for Scotland last month

Hampden Park is sold out for the clash against Israel which comes three days before a trip to the Faroe Islands, with both matches live on Sky Sports.

Victory in the double-header - followed by a win in Moldova in November - will be enough for Scotland to seal a play-off spot, with Denmark on course to finish top of Group F.

Faroe Islands
Scotland

Tuesday 12th October 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Pick your Scotland XI with our team selector...

