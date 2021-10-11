World Cup Qualifiers: Pick your Scotland starting XI to face the Faroe Islands

Scotland face the Faroe Islands in another huge World Cup Qualifier but who would you pick to start Tuesday's match? Choose with our team selector...

Whoever takes to the field at the Tórsvøllur stadium will no doubt still be on a high following that dramatic win over Israel.

Scott McTominay's injury-time goal saw Steve Clarke's side twice come from behind to win 3-2 at a sold-out Hampden Park.

A third win in a row means Scotland are now four points clear of Group F rivals Israel and Austria in the race for second.

Victory on Tuesday, then against Moldova next month, will guarantee a play-off spot.

So who will play? Well, there will be a change up-front with Southampton striker Che Adams being ruled out of Tuesday's tie after limping off injured at Hampden Park.

At the other end of the pitch, Clarke also faces a decision on who starts in defence with Grant Hanley returning from suspension.

Hanley's one-match ban came after picking up a second yellow card in the qualifiers and 10 others in the squad - including the likes of John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes - are now one booking away from a similar suspension.

There are plenty of big decisions to make across the pitch ahead of the game which you can see live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Pick your Scotland XI with our team selector...