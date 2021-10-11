World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers: Who has qualified for Qatar? Group tables, standings, fixtures, dates

The road to Qatar 2022 continues for European nations - who is in position to reach next year's World Cup finals?

Here, we run through the state of play in each of the 10 groups as the tables start to take shape and provide the lowdown on the qualification process and key dates.

The group winners will automatically qualify for Qatar 2022 and this page will be updated as countries book their place at next year's showpiece tournament.

What are the groups?

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Group A

Serbia's win away to Luxembourg means they are a point ahead of Portugal, having played a game more.

The group winner will almost certainly come from one of those two sides with Luxembourg now seven points off Portugal with three to play. That's bad news, too, for Republic of Ireland, who look like they have too much ground to make up, with just five points from six matches.

Azerbaijan remain stranded at the bottom of the group on one point.

Up next:

October 12: Portugal vs Luxembourg - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Serbia vs Azerbaijan - kick-off 7.45pm

Group B

Sweden moved to within one point of Group B leaders Spain thanks to a 3-0 win over Kosovo and have a game in hand over the Nations League finalists.

Greece, who won in Georgia, are not out of the frame, either, being just three points behind the Swedes with three to play.

Kosovo and Georgia trail in fourth and fifth.

Up next:

October 12: Kosovo vs Georgia - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Sweden vs Greece - kick-off 7.45pm

Group C

Switzerland maintained their pursuit of league leaders Italy with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland, reducing their deficit to the Azzurri to three points, with a game in hand, too.

But defeat in that contest leaves Northern Ireland's hopes of a play-off place up in the air with their gap to Switzerland now six points with three to play.

Bulgaria are also on five points but have played a game more, while Lithuania are on three points from their six games.

Up next:

October 12: Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Lithuania vs Switzerland - kick-off 7.45pm

Group D

Ukraine's 3-1 win away to Finland has kept alive their faint hopes of overhauling pool leaders France, with the gap between the sides four points with two games to play.

Behind them, Bosnia and Herzegovina will have not given up hope of grabbing a play-off spot, being two points behind Ukraine with a game in hand. Those sides meet in a key clash on Tuesday.

Finland are just one further point off, also with an extra match to play compared to Ukraine. Kazakhstan have too much to do, though.

Up next:

October 12: Kazakhstan vs Finland - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Ukraine vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - kick-off 7.45pm

Group E

In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off places that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.

The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm their play-off participation.

The Belgians are virtually assured of their place in Qatar but having held on in Estonia, Wales must now aim to leapfrog the Czech Republic with closing home games against Belarus and Belgium.

Up next:

November 13: Wales vs Belarus - 7.45pm

November 13: Belgium vs Estonia - 7.45pm

Group F

Scotland's last-minute winner against Israel means they have a four-point cushion on the chasing pack in second spot, with just three games left to play.

Denmark are over the hills and far away, but it's still all to play for when it comes to Israel and Austria (both on 10 points, four off Scotland). Faroe Islands and Moldova prop up the pool.

Up next:

October 12: Denmark vs Austria - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Faroe Island vs Scotland - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Israel vs Moldova - kick-off 7.45pm

Group G

The Netherlands are closing in on automatic qualification after beating Gibraltar last time out, but they still hold a slender two-point lead over Norway with two games to play.

Louis van Gaal's side complete their qualifiers next month away against Montenegro and home to Norway.

Turkey snatched a 2-1 win against Latvia last time out as Burak Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The victory left them four points behind Group G leaders the Netherlands and two points behind Norway with two matches left to play.

Up next:

November 13: Norway vs Latvia - 5pm

November 13: Turkey vs Gibraltar - 6pm

November 13: Montenegro vs Netherlands - 7.45pm

Group H

Croatia dented their hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2022 World Cup after a 2-2 home draw with Slovakia in their Group H clash on Monday left them trailing Russia by two points in a two-team race for the top spot.

The Russians, who have 19 points from eight games, beat Slovenia 2-1 away to leapfrog Croatia, who came from behind twice against the Slovakians and had a late goal scrapped after a VAR check.

Russia host Cyprus and Croatia visit Malta in the penultimate round of games on November 11 before the top two clash three days later in what is likely to be a decisive battle for an automatic berth for next year's tournament in Qatar.

Up next:

November 11: Russia vs Cyprus - 5pm

November 11: Malta vs Croatia - 7.45pm

November 11: Slovakia vs Slovenia - 7.45pm

Group I

England are two wins away from guaranteeing top spot in their pool, with Albania's win over Hungary keeping the pressure on.

Poland are still fighting for a play-off spot after they thrashed San Marino 5-0 and have a key game with Albania on Tuesday, but Hungary's hopes of a second successive major tournament are almost over.

Up next:

October 12: Albania vs Poland - kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: England vs Hungary- kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: San Marino vs Andorra - kick-off 7.45pm

Group J

Germany became the first European team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away on Monday to secure top spot in Group J with two games to spare.

North Macedonia and Armenia are locked in a battle for second place, with Romania not out of the equation yet.

Up next:

November 11: Armenia vs Germany - 5pm

November 11: Liechtenstein vs Romania - 5pm

November 11: North Macedonia vs Iceland - 5pm

How many European nations qualify?

A total of 13 slots in the final tournament are available for UEFA teams. The 55 teams have been split into five groups of five and five groups of six.

The winners of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which for the first time will be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid the punishing summer heat in the Middle East.

What happens if you finish second in your group?

A further three places will be fought out between the 10 group runners-up and the two highest-ranked teams from the Nations League who have not already qualified or finished in a runners-up spot.

These 12 teams will be divided into three play-off paths, each featuring four countries, to determine the final three European berths. The format will consist of two knockout rounds from which the three additional teams qualify.

When will the qualifiers be played?

The qualifiers will be played between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

Matchday 8: October 11-12 2021

Matchday 9: November 11-13 2021

Matchday 10: November 14-16 2021

What's the fixture schedule?

The tournament will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

When will the matches kick off?

FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knock-out round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)

What are the venues?

The group games will take place across eight stadia: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium.