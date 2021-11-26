Billy Gilmour 'will be a superstar', Kenny McLean says of Scotland and Norwich team-mate

Kenny McLean says Billy Gilmour can be the difference for Norwich; the 20-year old is back in the team under new Canaries boss Dean Smith; he's impressed for Scotland as they reached the World Cup play-offs; Gilmour is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season

By Alison Conroy

Friday 26 November 2021 11:23, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Scotland&#39;s Kenny McLean replaces Billy Gilmour during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park, on November 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Kenny McLean replaces Billy Gilmour during Scotland's World cup qualifying win against Denmark.

Kenny McLean believes his Norwich and Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour is destined for great things.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder is currently on loan at Carrow Road and getting more action under new manager Dean Smith.

The Scotland star started for the first time in nine weeks in Saturday's 2-1 win against Southampton, repaying the decision by setting up the winner to move the Canaries off the bottom of the Premier League.

Norwich and Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is certain Billy Gilmour is destined for great things, saying the youngster is determined to 'be the difference' for Norwich during his loan spell from Chelsea.

Gilmour's Norwich and Scotland team-mate McLean insists he wants to make an impact before returning to Stamford Bridge, where he believes he is destined for great success.

"He will be a superstar," said McLean. "He deserves everything he gets because of the hard work that goes in behind the scenes.

"He doesn't just turn up on a Saturday and reply on his ability, which he could do, he puts the work in."

England&#39;s Mason Mount faced Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour during the draw with Scotland on Friday night
Image: Gilmour faced his Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount at Euro 2020.

The former Rangers youth player earned his first Scotland call up for Euro 2020, putting on a man of the match display against England at Wembley.

He remained in Steve Clarke's squad where he has impressed as the national side progressed to the World Cup play-offs.

Billy Gilmour, Steve Clarke
Image: Gilmour with Scotland coach Steve Clarke

McLean, who missed the Euros due to a knee injury, believes Gilmour has a long career ahead of him at the top level.

"I've got no doubt that he will be a huge success for Chelsea in the Premier League for a long time, " said Mclean.

"That's what I hope for him and that's what he'll get because he works hard for it. Even with the ability he has, he's still out on the training pitch every day working on things."

