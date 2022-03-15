Aaron Hickey gets first Scotland call-up as Ryan Jack and David Marshall return

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey has been handed his first senior Scotland call-up as head coach Steve Clarke named his 24-man squad for March's double-header.

The 19-year-old has played 26 games in Serie A this season and been a standout for the Italian side since his move from Hearts.

Despite being left out of the U21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers - and having not been capped higher than U17 level - the youngster could be set to get his chance under Clarke.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack returns to the squad after a long spell out with injury, while goalkeeper David Marshall is also included following his loan move to Queens Park Rangers.

Despite his impressive form for Newcastle, Ryan Fraser misses out, as do injured duo Kevin Nisbet of Hibs and Leeds defender Liam Cooper.

Image: Ryan Jack has impressed for Rangers since returning from injury

Celtic's David Turnbull has also been left out as have goalkeepers Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Rangers' Jon McLaughlin.

Scotland will face Poland in a friendly at Hampden Park on March 24, with £10 from every ticket sold going towards UNICEF's Ukraine emergency fund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking before the Ukraine tie was postponed, Scotland's Stuart Armstrong said football should take a back seat amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The match replaces the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, which has been postponed until June due to the ongoing war.

Clarke's side will then face the loser of Austria or Wales, who meet in Cardiff, in an away friendly five days later.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), David Marshall (Queens Park Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, on loan from Chelsea), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Strikers: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City).