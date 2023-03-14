Scotland squad: Angus Gunn and Lyndon Dykes included for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been given his first Scotland call-up for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers after switching allegiance from England.

The 27-year-old has represented England from U16 to U21 level but qualifies for Scotland through his Thurso-born father Bryan, who was capped six times for the national side.

With No 1 goalkeeper Craig Gordon out due to a double leg break, head coach Steve Clarke has also named uncapped duo Zander Clark of Hearts and Motherwell's Liam Kelly in the 23-man squad.

At the other end of the field, QPR's Lyndon Dykes is included after being hospitalised with an illness, while Stoke City's Jacob Brown keeps his place.

However, there is no place for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, who has scored eight goals in 10 league matches, or Hearts' Lawrence Shankland following recent injuries.

Image: Lyndon Dykes is back in the squad after illness

Midfielder Callum McGregor returns after missing the last squad due to Celtic's trip to Australia, while the likes of Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and Liam Cooper are included in Clarke's defensive options.

Premier League trio Calvin Ramsey (Liverpool), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle) and Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) drop out from Clarke's last squad in November.

Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a Hampden Park double-header against Cyprus on March 25, followed by Spain three days later.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).



Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers:

March 25: Scotland vs Cyprus, kick-off 2pm

March 28: Scotland vs Spain, kick-off 7.45pm

June 17: Norway vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

June 20: Scotland vs Georgia, kick-off 7.45pm

September 8: Cyprus vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Spain vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

November 16: Georgia vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Scotland vs Norward, kick-off 7.45pm

Maxwell: Scottish football doing remarkably well

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says the game is in good shape as they look to use 150th-anniversary celebrations to take it to another level

With Clarke bidding to lead Scotland to back-to-back European Championships, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says Scottish football is doing "remarkably well" but admits it is "vitally important" to continue to grow and develop the game.

"Scottish football is doing remarkably well," he told Sky Sports News.

"When you look at the men's A squad we're in Nations League Group A, we're punching above our weight from that perspective.

"The women's national team are progressing really well having been to the World Cup in France and we want to see them back at major tournaments as soon as we can.

"The numbers in terms of registered players are increasing year-on-year, we've seen a significant upturn in registered players, particularly in the female game since Covid and that's vitally important to us as an association that we continue to develop and grow the game and ensure that participation opportunities are there for everyone that wants to."