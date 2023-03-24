Scotland Euro 2024 qualifiers: How Steve Clarke has evolved the squad

It is almost four years since Steve Clarke took charge of Scotland, but on the eve of a new qualifying campaign, how much has his squad improved since that first game in 2019?

Clarke's tenure got under way against Cyprus at Hampden Park - the same opponents and venue for the start of this Euro 2024 campaign.

A 2-1 win - thanks to a late Oliver Burke winner - gave hope to a nation aiming to reach their first major finals since 1998.

Scotland went on to qualify for Euro 2020 following a dramatic play-off win over Serbia, but after missing out on World Cup qualification - attention now turns to Germany and the Euros next year.

From those who featured against Cyprus four years ago - just six players remain in Clarke's current squad, with Callum McGregor the only Scottish Premiership player to feature in both.

There were 11 outfield players from Scotland's top flight in Clarke's initial squad back then, but Rangers' Ryan Jack joins McGregor and late addition Anthony Ralston as the only three outfield representatives this time.

The rest are dominated by players from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and Lewis Ferguson, who is impressing in the Serie A with Bologna.

Image: Callum McGregor and Ryan Jack were the only outfield Scottish Premiership players in Clarke's initial squad, with Anthony Ralston added afterwards

While some may question the drop-off in outfield players from the Premiership making the cut, 12 of Clarke's current group all featured in the top flight before making the move down south or abroad as competition increases for a spot in the group.

Clarke's assistant John Carver believes this squad is "night and day" from his first and shows how far the national team has come.

"I think the quality is getting better all the time. I think we're upgrading the players and the guys who have played for us in the past have been excellent," he said.

"Steve showed me the squad he picked four years ago and he showed me the squad that we have now and with all due respect to those guys it's night and day.

"That's shown progress over the four years that this group of players have made, but they will only be judged on what happens in this tournament now."

Carver says Clarke will not hand any player a token call-up and he strives for more success.

"If you look at the record Steve does use his squad, especially in the Nations League campaign when we were bringing players in and we had to use them.

"If they're in the squad, they're in the squad for a reason.

"He trusts his players and I think the players know that so when they come in they have to be on it every single day, making sure they're ready for when they get that opportunity."

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers)*, Anthony Ralston (Celtic)*.



Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

*Added to initial squad

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers:

March 25: Scotland vs Cyprus, kick-off 2pm

March 28: Scotland vs Spain, kick-off 7.45pm

June 17: Norway vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

June 20: Scotland vs Georgia, kick-off 7.45pm

September 8: Cyprus vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Spain vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

November 16: Georgia vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Scotland vs Norway, kick-off 7.45pm