Scotland Euro 2024 qualifiers: Liam Kelly hoping to win first international cap

A new goalkeeper will make his Scotland debut in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden Park and Motherwell's Liam Kelly hopes he is the one given a chance.

With No 1 goalkeeper Craig Gordon out due to a double leg break, head coach Steve Clarke has also named uncapped duo Angus Gunn of Norwich and Hearts' Zander Clark in the squad.

While Kelly and Clark have been called up previously, it is Gunn's first inclusion after switching allegiance from England.

Gordon, who has 74 Scotland caps, is targeting a return to action next season and Kelly admits whoever is given their chance will need to impress to keep the jersey.

"It's definitely a big opportunity for someone as for the last 20 years it's always been the same three who have been at this unbelievable, outrageous level," he told Sky Sports News of the Hearts stopper, David Marshall and Allan McGregor.

Image: Liam Kelly was capped twice at Scotland Under-21 level

"Now it's an opportunity for someone else to show that they're capable and we don't know if anybody is capable of playing at the level yet.

"When you go away it's always the same, try and train at your absolute best and the manager will pick the goalkeeper he wants for the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it was easy to convince Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn to switch allegiance from England, but says he is yet to decide who will start in their Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month

Kelly, who has made 35 appearances for Motherwell this season, insists there will be no bad feeling if he is overlooked for the games against Cyprus and Spain.

"I'm sure all three of us that are in the squad will feel ready to go but, if not, you support the goalie that's playing because ultimately Scotland winning is the most important thing," said the 27-year-old.

"Angus is playing every week for Norwich in the Championship so he's obviously a really good goalkeeper. I'm looking forward to working with him.

Image: Zander Clark has been part of two Scotland squads but has yet to be capped

"He'll obviously think he'll be good enough to be playing, Zander will think the same and I think the same.

"The manager's always been quite fair in terms of the players who have been training well, he's always played them.

"It'll be interesting because it will be someone new, it will be someone fresh and someone that none of the fans have seen before.

"Ultimately the most important thing is Scotland doing really well and, whatever goalie it is, hopefully they can play well and get the right result for Scotland."

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers)*, Anthony Ralston (Celtic)*.



Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

*Added to initial squad

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers:

March 25: Scotland vs Cyprus, kick-off 2pm

March 28: Scotland vs Spain, kick-off 7.45pm

June 17: Norway vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

June 20: Scotland vs Georgia, kick-off 7.45pm

September 8: Cyprus vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Spain vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

November 16: Georgia vs Scotland, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Scotland vs Norway, kick-off 7.45pm