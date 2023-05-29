Scotland squad: John Souttar and Kevin Nisbet recalled for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia

John Souttar and Kevin Nisbet have been recalled to the Scotland squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.

Souttar returns to the squad for the first time in a year, while Nisbet has not played for his country since 2021.

The Hibernian striker is back in the fold after scoring 12 goals in 19 Premiership games following his return from a serious knee injury, while Souttar enjoyed regular games at Rangers after recovering from a lengthy ankle issue.

The pair take the places of Grant Hanley and Che Adams, with both players absent from the squad due to injury.

There are call-ups, though, for Jack Hendry, the Club Brugge defender who missed out on the last squad due to injury, and Lawrence Shankland, who scored 26 goals for Hearts this season.

They are joined in Steve Clarke's squad by Angus Gunn, the Norwich goalkeeper who made his debut earlier this year, and Dominic Hyam, the Blackburn defender who is yet to earn his first cap but was on the bench for the March internationals.

The upcoming fixtures will see Scotland play Norway in Oslo on June 17 before hosting Georgia at Hampden Park on June 20.

Clarke's side began their campaign to reach next summer's Euro 2024 finals in impressive fashion, recording wins over Cyprus and Spain.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dominic Hyam, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland