Scotland: Kieran Tierney out of Spain and France matches as Liam Cooper, Greg Taylor and Jacob Brown called up

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made three changes to his squad for a potentially decisive Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain and friendly in France.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper returns to the group alongside fellow defender Greg Taylor of Celtic, while Kieran Tierney misses out due to a hamstring injury suffered on loan at Real Sociedad.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has also been left out, as has Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson who withdrew from the previous group amid uncertainty over his allegiance - while Luton Town's Jacob Brown returns.

Steve Clarke is on the verge of leading Scotland to back-to-back Euros

Liverpool's Ben Doak had been tipped for a call-up to the senior group but has instead been included in the U21 squad.

How can Scotland reach Euro 2024?

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024 next Thursday if they beat Spain in Seville, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night.

Should results fail to go in Scotland's favour - they could still claim qualification on October 15 if Spain avoid defeat against Norway.

Even if Clarke's side go into next month's qualifiers having failed to clinch a spot at the Euros, they know a win in Georgia on November 16 would be enough.

Scotland are top of group A with five wins from five, and are six points clear of Spain who have played one game less.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Kevin Nisbet.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

October 12: Spain (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm

October 17: France (a), friendly, 8pm

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm