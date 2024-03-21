Lewis Ferguson: Scotland midfielder on Euro 2024 and his future beyond Bologna

He is one of the rising stars in Serie A but Scotland's Lewis Ferguson insists he pays no attention to the continued interest in where he will end up next.

The midfielder has been a revelation since leaving Aberdeen for Bologna in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £3m.

Now captain and on the brink of leading them to Champions League qualification for the first time since 1964, it is no surprise he is catching the eye of clubs across Europe.

Juventus and Napoli are among a host of clubs interested in the Scotland international, but he is refusing to get caught up in the hype.

"When I was in Scotland I got used to being linked with teams," the 24-year-old told Sky Italy.

"Every transfer window when I played for Aberdeen I was always linked with teams so for me it's just become normal.

"I've got to be open-minded, as any footballer would be, but I just think about what's going on now and what game we have next.

"That's the truth, it's just day by day and game by game and I don't put my focus or my energy elsewhere."

Image: Ferguson has impressed since joining Bologna from Aberdeen

Ferguson has scored six goals in 28 league appearances this season and was handed the captaincy earlier in the campaign.

"I never expected it. It was against Empoli, the manager was speaking to the team before the warm-up and he said, 'Lewis is going to be captain today'.

"It was a special moment to lead the team out and being captain of the team was really special.

"Now I've had the armband for some time and I enjoy it, I like the responsibility and I like to be a leader."

'Scotland's midfield the strongest it's ever been'

Image: Ferguson faces strong competition for a place in Scotland's midfield

While he has been a sensation in Serie A, Ferguson has a tough challenge if he is to feature at Euro 2024 this summer as he even admits Scotland's midfield is "probably the strongest it's ever been".

So far he has been a fringe player amid a competitive squad including John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor but, barring injury, he will almost certainly make the squad.

"Since I've been involved in the squad over the past three years or so these guys have been playing for Scotland at a really good level," Ferguson said ahead of the upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

"It's exciting to be a part of but it's difficult to come in and start every game and play every minute."

Can Scotland make Euro impact?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland boss Steve Clarke on Euro 2024, facing hosts Germany, the role of Scott McTominay, the fans and having a German beer!

After being drawn in the same group as Germany, Scotland will play the hosts in the opening match in Munich on June 14.

They will also face Switzerland and Hungary in Group A with Ferguson adamant they will not be there just to make up the numbers.

"We're all looking forward to the summer and it will be a special occasion, but we don't just want to turn up. We want to go and do something.

"The whole of Scotland is excited for the tournament because now that we've performed so well there's maybe a bit of expectation that we can go and do something.

"We just need to focus and see what happens, but the first game and the opening ceremony is going to be something special."

