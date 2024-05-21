Scotland vs Israel: Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers to be played behind closed doors amid security concerns

Scotland Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers against Israel will be played behind closed doors following "extensive security consultations".

The teams will meet at Hampden Park on May 31, with the return fixture moved to the BSC Stadium in Budapest, Hungary on June 4, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Police had put "appropriate" plans in place to "maintain public safety" while restrictions were in place on who could purchase tickets for the game in Glasgow.

However, the Hampden Park operations team were "alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match" and as a result, no fans will be in attendance at the match.

A statement from the Scottish FA added: "Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

"The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors.

"Measures are in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance."

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa insisted he would lead his team - regardless of how comfortable he was with the game going ahead - after naming his squad for the double-header.

"As a head coach, I am not in control of these circumstances," he said. "Focus remains on qualifying for the Euros and giving the best to the team and protecting the players to ensure we can perform to the best level.

"UEFA has put us in a position where we have to play these games, with Israel in this group. We cannot control anything else.

"When we meet in every camp we analyse the challenge we are going to face. On this occasion we will discuss with the leadership group what is necessary to be done to make sure we are in the best scenario to compete home and away.

"Whether I'm comfortable or not from my personal view, the job has to be done for Scotland and I remain focused on the role."

Martinez Losa's side secured their first win in eight competitive matches last time out - beating Slovakia 1-0 - and are level on points with group leaders Serbia, who Scotland drew with in their opening qualifier.

Israel are bottom of Group F having lost both games against Serbia and Slovakia.

Forwards Martha Thomas of Tottenham and Kirsty Hanson of Aston Villa return for the double-header after missing the start of the qualifying campaign, as does Rangers' Kirsty Howat.

Manchester City's Sandy MacIver, AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Fiona Brown of Glasgow City all miss out with ACL injuries.

Brown's club team mates Hayley Lauder and Lauren Davidson are also out, having missed City's last two games, while there is no place in the 23-strong squad for Hibernian's Leah Eddie who has just returned from injury and Celtic's Amy Gallacher too.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (West Ham)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Sam Kerr (FC Bayern), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Angel City), Sarah Ewens (Rangers), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Kirsty Howat (Rangers), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham)

