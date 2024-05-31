Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Scotland win as Wales draw while Republic of Ireland lose

Scotland boosted their Euro 2025 qualification hopes after overcoming a half-hour delay to kick-off following protestor disruption to defeat Israel 4-1 at Hampden Park.

The decision was taken earlier this month to play the match behind closed doors following intelligence over planned disruptions in response to Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza.

While around 150 Palestinian supporters gathered outside the main stand of the national stadium, kick-off was delayed for just over 30 minutes after a protester wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Red Card For Israel' breached Hampden security and chained themselves to a goalpost.

Image: The Scotland squad head back into the changing room as they waited for the protestor to be removed

After the match eventually kicked off at 7.35pm, Scotland signalled their intent early on when Kirsty Hanson's cross from the left dropped onto the crossbar.

The hosts took the lead in the 17th minute when Claire Emslie burst in at the back post to get on the end of Martha Thomas's inswinging cross from the left and volley home from five yards out.

Hanson then tucked home the second from close range on the half-hour mark after Thomas' initial effort came back off a post.

Hanson went close when she smashed a shot against a post from 10 yards before Emslie tapped her second of the evening into an empty net after being teed up inside the six-yard box by a square ball from Hanson.

Thomas scored the Scots' fourth with a 63rd-minute penalty after Chelsea Cornet was tripped before Israel hit back with a late strike from Talia Sommer.

The two sides meet again behind closed doors in Budapest on Tuesday.

Barton penalty rescues home draw for Wales against Ukraine

Wales lost their 100 per cent record in Euro 2025 qualifying as Kayleigh Barton's second-half penalty prevented defeat to Ukraine in Llanelli.

Barton's spot-kick secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw after Veronika Andrukhiv had fired Ukraine ahead inside three minutes.

The visitors profited from the opening attack, with Wales the architects of their own downfall to concede for the first time in five games.

Rhiannon Roberts, having received a return pass from goalkeeper Olivia Clark, passed it straight to Andrukhiv, who found an unguarded net from 20 yards with aplomb.

Wales found a second-half equaliser when skipper Angharad James for a powerful shot that goalkeeper Daria Keliushyk saved with Ceri Holland's goalbound drive pushed away by the diving defender Olha Basanska.

Barton then confidently tucked away the 64th-minute penalty for her 19th Wales goal.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday, with war-torn Ukraine's home qualifier being played in neighbouring Poland.

Republic of Ireland swept aside by Sweden

The Republic of Ireland remain pointless in Euro 2025 qualifying after a 3-0 defeat at home to Sweden.

Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd bagged a brace while Fridolina Rolfo also struck as Eileen Gleeson's side saw their winless run extend to five matches.

Standard Liege forward Amber Barrett had a couple of good early chances having teed up Lily Agg for a close-range effort she trickled wide.

Kaneryd made no such mistake in the 26th minute when she clipped an angled shot past Courtney Brosnan.

The World Cup bronze medallists continued to enjoy the better chances and when Everton goalkeeper Brosnan spilled Rolfo's cross, Jessica Ziu blocked Madelen Janogy.

Brosnan redeemed herself with a good save one-on-one with Rolfo but the Barcelona forward was not to be denied and added Sweden's second just past the hour.

Louise Quinn's attempt to stop Filippa Angeldal's low cross only succeeded in diverting the ball to Rolfo, who took a touch before curling a shot past Brosnan.

Five minutes from time Kaneryd added her second, launching the counter-attack which led to Matilda Vinberg's shot being parried to her for to score via the crossbar.