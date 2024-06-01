Lyndon Dykes: Scotland striker ruled out of Euro 2024 after training ground injury

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after suffering an injury in training.

Dykes was carried off on a stretcher on Friday just two weeks before Steve Clarke's side open the tournament against hosts Germany.

The Scotland national team confirmed Dykes would miss out on being part of the squad and added: "We're gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you'll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Pictures emerged on social media of the QPR striker, who was preparing for Monday's friendly against Gibraltar, on the ground with an apparent knee injury before he left the field on a stretcher.

Dykes has scored nine goals across 36 internationals and has often been the focal point of Clarke's attack.

The 28-year-old former Livingston forward played in all eight of Scotland's qualifiers, starting five of them, and scoring once.

Monday June 3: Gibraltar vs Scotland

Friday June 7: Scotland vs Finland

Friday June 14 - Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday June 19 - Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Sunday June 23 - Group A: Scotland vs Hungary (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group winners… If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group runners-up… If Scotland finish as Group A runners-up but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Italy (Olympiastadion, Berlin)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Scotland (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)