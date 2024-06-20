 Skip to content

Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: 'It gives us a fighting chance,' says Kris Boyd of Scotland's draw with Switzerland

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Thursday 20 June 2024 13:46, UK

The Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast is back with reaction to Scotland's hard-fought 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night.

Sky Sports News' Hayley McQueen and Juliette Ferrington are joined by former Scotland international and Rangers striker Kris Boyd to look back at the Group A clash that keeps Steve Clarke's side's Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Meanwhile, we also hear from singer-songwriter Nathan Evans, who has been out in Germany to play for the Tartan Army.

