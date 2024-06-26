Scotland's Leah Eddie and Kirsty Maclean return for final Euro 2025 qualifiers

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has made two changes to his squad for next month's Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers against Slovakia and Serbia.

Defender Leah Eddie, who has moved to Rangers from Hibs, returns to the squad but there is no place for Rachel McLauchlan following her departure from Jo Potter's side.

There is also a place for Rangers midfielder Kirsty Maclean while her team-mate Sarah Ewens drops out.

Image: Scotland top their qualifying group with three wins

Pedro Martinez Losa's side currently sit top of Group B2, ahead of Serbia on goal difference, with a play-off spot already secured.

Scotland are unbeaten so far in qualifying, with three wins and one draw while scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.

They travel to face Slovakia on July 12 before returning to Glasgow for their final group match against Serbia at Partick Thistle's Wyre Stadium.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Leah Eddie (Rangers), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Kirsty Smith (West Ham)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Sam Kerr (FC Bayern), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City). Kirsty MacLean (Rangers)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Kirsty Howat (Rangers), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham)

