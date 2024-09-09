Scotland: Now isn't the time to rip up Steve Clarke's plan, says Kris Boyd

Scotland have not won a competitive match for over a year, but Sky Sports' Kris Boyd is warning the Tartan Army that a change of manager is not the answer.

Steve Clarke has been criticised after a disappointing Euro 2024 tournament, with the pressure increasing after back-to-back defeats in the Nations League.

After conceding a 97th-minute winner against Poland, Cristiano Rolando struck late for Portugal to inflict more misery on Scotland.

Image: Scotland's Grant Hanley looks dejected after giving away a late penalty to Poland

It is now just one win in 14 games for the national side, with 33 goals conceded during that time, but Boyd believes there will be another change in fortune.

"It's easy to say that 'just get rid of him and we'll get a new manager in'. Why rip something up?" he said.

"It's just typical of Scotland fans when you feel as if you've got something good, you're on a good run and you want to rip it up because of a few bad results.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I get that when you're not winning games you're going to come under pressure but you've got to remember this group has been to two European Championships and got us into the top group in the Nations League.

"There is a lot there to be admired about this group. There might be a time when it's changing, but not now as I think there's a really good chance that Scotland could qualify for the World Cup if they continue to do what they're doing right now."

Plenty of positives for Scotland

Image: Lyndon Dykes missed Euro 2024 through injury

While the current run of results is hard to take for any Scotland fan, Boyd is focusing on what is going right for Clarke and his squad as they look to qualify for the World Cup in 2026.

"Result wise it's a difficult camp for Steve Clarke but I don't think the performances were that bad.

"When you look at the way Scotland set up, 4-2-3-1, I thought it gave them more control in the middle of the park. The back four weren't great defensively but they offered more going forward.

"It will all change again when Kieran Tierney's fit because you need to find a way to get your best players in the team.

"Lyndon Dykes coming in is a big boost for Scotland in terms of you're not just launching aimless balls forward. He'll get his head on it and bring others into play.

"I don't think any other striker can bring that so I think for Scotland it's imperative that Lyndon Dykes stays fit.

"He's in decent shape right now but he might be someone who you find not playing regular football and that will have an impact for Scotland.

Image: Scott McTominay headed Scotland into a shock early lead against Portugal

"There were some performances that I thought were good. Scott McTominay, 10 goals in 17 internationals is a phenomenal return. I thought the likes of Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour impressed at times and there was good play in there.

"I look at Scotland and you think right now it might just be a period of transition and maybe get a couple of youngsters in and see if you can develop them.

"We're not going to win the Nations League, we'll probably get relegated, but the most important thing is we're ready for the World Cup qualifiers.

"Steve Clarke will know that and he'll have the boys ready for that."

What's coming up for Scotland?