Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa says Euro Play-off final 'most important moment'

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa believes Women's Euro 2025 qualification would be the ‘most important moment’ in his career.

The Scots have failed to qualify for the two most recent major international tournaments but face Finland in a two-legged play-off later this month for a spot at next summer's finals in Switzerland.

Martinez Losa's side welcome Finland to Easter Road next Friday before travelling to Helsinki for the second leg on December 3.

Image: Scotland beat Hungary to reach the play-off final

"After three years dedicated to Scotland, it would probably be the most important moment in my career," said the Spaniard.

"Not just from a professional perspective, but also from a personal perspective.

"The achievement would inspire the whole nation and to send a message of women's football in Scotland.

"We can always find stats that help us to think we have improved. But I think ultimately, it's life experiences that dictate the future of the game and how we inspire everybody in the country.

"To live one of these moments would be incredible."

Image: Celtic captain Kelly Clark has been recalled to the squad

Next week's opposition have caused Scotland problems in the past.

Finland extinguished their hopes of Women's Euro 2022 qualification with a 1-0 win at Easter Road in 2020 and also beat them on penalties to lift the Pinatar Cup earlier this year.

"At this moment in time, we are in a different place," added Martinez-Losa.

"It's always good to check what happened before historically, not only in football but in life.

"Things that happen historically have a tendency to repeat unless you do things differently, as Steve Clarke mentioned here in the last men's camp.

Image: Captain Rachel Corsie is recovering from knee surgery

"In that qualification, Scotland lost four games. Now we have not lost a game, earned 16 points in qualifying and have won two play-off games.

"That gives us a feeling of confidence, but it means nothing if we don't achieve the ultimate goal."

Scotland are in a good place; they have won seven matches in a row and are undefeated in 90-minute matches since December last year.

Now, they are just two matches away from a return to major international tournament football.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cummings (FC Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (FC Bayern), Shannon McGregor (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur), Emma Watson (Manchester United)