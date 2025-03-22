Steve Clarke: Scotland boss hopes retaining top-tier Nations League status 'sets down marker' ahead of World Cup qualifying

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hopes that retaining top-tier status in the Nations League will “set down a marker” for 2026 World Cup qualifying.

The Scots lead Greece 1-0 heading into Sunday's play-off second leg, with the winner securing a spot in Nations League A for the 2026/27 campaign.

Scott McTominay's spot-kick in the first leg helped Scotland become just the third side to win in Greece in four years after England and the Netherlands.

"Instead of having four friendlies leading in a World Cup qualifier, we actually have two games in March, and they mean a lot," said Clarke.

"I think as individual players we've improved at this level. We understand what it takes to win a game at this level.

"Obviously, we've got the one-goal lead from the first leg, but we're going to set up and try and win the game. Hopefully set a marker down for the World Cup (qualifying) games coming up."

"I can imagine they'll try to replicate what they did in the second half out there and put us under a bit of pressure.

"They're a team that play very aggressive football, they want to get forward, they want to score goals. They're not interested in sitting in and defending."

McTominay, McGinn and McLean set for landmark caps

Match-winner McTominay will earn his 60th Scotland cap if selected, with team-mates John McGinn and Kenny McLean also set to celebrate milestones of 75 and 50 caps respectively.

The Scotland boss recognises the importance of having such experience in his squad as his side look to keep their place amongst Europe's elite in Nations League A.

"That was one of the things that I set out quite early in my reign as head coach, to get a core group of players who would be capped," added Clarke.

"As I mentioned before the game the other night, Greece away is a difficult place to go, not many teams go there and win.

"I pointed out the reason that we give them cap after cap after cap is so that when we come to those difficult games, they understand what they have to do, and those three are just three of many on a number of caps now.

"But for me, in my head, I want to win this tie. Hopefully, it's going to be difficult for Greece tomorrow and it's going to be difficult when they come back for the World Cup qualifiers."