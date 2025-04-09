Melissa Andreatta: Australian coach appointed Scotland Women manager from May

Melissa Andreatta, assistant coach of Australia’s Matildas, has been announced as Scotland Women's new head coach.

Andreatta is the permanent replacement for Pedro Martinez Losa, who was sacked in December after failing to qualify for Euro 2025.

The former Australian A-League coach is expected to take over in time for Scotland's Nations League match against Austria at the end of May.

The 46-year-old has an extensive CV within the women's game and supported Tony Gustavsson during Australia's fourth-placed finish at the Women's World Cup in 2023 and last year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Image: Pedro Martinez Losa was sacked in December as Scotland missed out on Euro 2025 qualification

Andreatta said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be leading Scotland Women's National Team into a new, exciting era.

"It's a real honour to join such a strong programme, which you can see from the talent in the senior squad, which runs through all of the age groups. This is testament to the work that's been done already by Michael McArdle and the team.

"The future is definitely bright and with my extensive coaching, talent development and major tournament experience, my aim is to support the players and staff to reach their fullest potential.

"The ambition is to get Scotland back to consistent qualification and with the squad in a period of transition, this is the perfect opportunity to start building towards that future."

Scotland Women last reached a major tournament when Shelley Kerr's side featured at the 2019 World Cup in France. It was a second successive finals appearance.

Martinez Losa was appointed after Kerr's team missed out on the next European Championships, with the Spaniard also losing a World Cup play-off against Republic of Ireland in 2022.